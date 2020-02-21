Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Finds scoresheet in OT loss
Jenner picked up an assist in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers.
He also chipped in two hits, getting him to 100 or more for the seventh straight campaign. Jenner has two goals and four points in the last eight games, which counts as a hot streak for the veteran forward. He has 10 goals -- his fifth straight season in double digits -- and 21 points through 62 contests, and while he's a useful glue player for the Jackets, Jenner's fantasy value is marginal even in formats that count his production in categories other than raw points.
