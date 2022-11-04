Jenner (illness) will be a game-time decision Friday against the Avalanche, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports.

Jenner is with the Blue Jackets in Finland where they play back-to-back games against Colorado. He missed practice Thursday with the illness. Jenner has a goal and four points in 10 games and if he gets into the Columbus lineup, it will be his 600th game with the Blue Jackets.