Jenner scored a goal on six shots and added three hits in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Penguins.

The goal was Jenner's first of the campaign, coming nearly a month after his season debut. The 31-year-old hasn't had any trouble staying productive, though his tally Friday snapped a four-game point drought, his worst of the season. He's at 10 points, 32 shots on net, 26 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating through 13 appearances in 2024-25.