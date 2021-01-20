Jenner scored a goal on three shots and blocked four shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings.

Jenner's goal came on a breakaway after he was sprung by Max Domi's pass. Jenner converted at 1:38 of the second period for his second goal of the year. His four blocks also accounted for the highest total among Columbus skaters, an unusual feat for a forward. Through four contests, Jenner has three points, nine shots on net and nine blocked shots in a second-line role.