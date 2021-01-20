Jenner scored a goal on three shots and blocked four shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Red Wings.
Jenner's goal came on a breakaway after he was sprung by Max Domi's pass. Jenner converted at 1:38 of the second period for his second goal of the year. His four blocks also accounted for the highest total among Columbus skaters, an unusual feat for a forward. Through four contests, Jenner has three points, nine shots on net and nine blocked shots in a second-line role.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Finds net in defeat•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Breaks slump with goal•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Two helpers in Monday's win•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Finds scoresheet in OT loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Picks up physical presence•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Tallies GWG, assist•