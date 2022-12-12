Jenner tallied a power-play goal in a 6-5 overtime win against Los Angeles on Sunday.
Jenner's marker came at 9:28 of the first period, and put Columbus ahead 2-0. It was his 10th goal and 21st point in 27 contests this season. The 29-year-old has provided at least a point in six of his last seven games.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Gets two helpers vs. Detroit•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Picks up helper Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Has 15 points in 21 games•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Nets goal vs. Florida•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Adds another two points Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Has five goals in last four games•