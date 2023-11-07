Jenner provided a goal in a 5-4 overtime loss to Florida on Monday.
Jenner scored late in the first period to narrow Florida's lead to 3-2. He's up to six goals and eight points in 12 contests this season. We might be witnessing the beginning of a hot streak for Jenner, who has two tallies and three points over his last three contests.
