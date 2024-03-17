Jenner notched a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

Jenner opened the scoring 17:41 into the first period, sliding a backhander past Magnus Chrona off the rush, before adding an assist on Johnny Gaudreau's tally in the second. The 30-year-old Jenner has two goals and three points in his last two games after going scoreless in his previous four contests. He's up to 21 goals and 32 points through 52 games this season.