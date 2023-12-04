Jenner scored a goal on three shots, dished two hits and blocked two shots in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.

Jenner has scored in each of the last two games, and he's racked up six goals and nine points over his last nine outings. The 30-year-old's tally opened the scoring late in the second period Sunday, but it was the only goal Jeremy Swayman allowed. Jenner continues to impress in a top-line role with 13 tallies, five assists, 73 shots on net, 39 hits, 34 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 26 appearances.