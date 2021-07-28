Jenner (finger) snagged a four-year, $15 million contract extension from Columbus on Wednesday.

Jenner's cap hit won't change as he signed an identical four-year $15 million contract to the one he penned back in July of 2018. With one year remaining on his current deal, the 28-year-old is now under contract for the next five seasons. The limited number of games (41) last year saw the Ontario native fail to reach the 20-point threshold for the first time since 2014-15. Still, Jenner should be capable of getting back above that mark during the upcoming campaign.