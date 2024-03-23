Jenner notched an assist, two shots on goal and three hits in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Jenner has earned four points, 11 shots on net and five hits over his last five games. The 30-year-old continues to play in a top-line role, and both he and Johnny Gaudreau have shown improved offense in March. Jenner is up to 33 points, 150 shots on net, 107 hits, 70 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 55 contests overall.