Jenner provided a goal in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to Vegas.
Jenner has nine goals and 15 points in 21 contests this season. His scoring pace is roughly in line with 2021-22 when he recorded 23 goals and 44 points in 59 games. As long as he stays healthy this time, he should finish with 50-60 points.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Nets goal vs. Florida•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Adds another two points Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Has five goals in last four games•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Pots winner in two-goal night•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Playing Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Game-time decision Friday•