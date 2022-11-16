Jenner nets two goals in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win against Philadelphia.
Jenner is red hot, providing five goals over his last four games. That's brought him up to six goals and 10 points in 15 contests. He's a core part of the Blue Jackets' forward core, averaging around 20:00 of ice time. He's had an up-and-down career, but at his best, he's demonstrated that he's capable of recording around 30 goals and 50 points.
