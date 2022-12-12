Jenner's ice time has increased as the Blue Jackets struggle to find reliable alternatives at center, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old has topped 20 minutes in seven of Columbus' last nine games, and his average TOI on the season has crept above 20:00 as a result. Jenner averaged a career-high 20:27 last season before suffering a back injury that ended his campaign in early March, so the Jackets are understandably keeping an eye on his workload. "It's hard, and I've really pulled him back on the penalty kill," coach Brad Larsen said Friday. "But then faceoffs come into it. If Kurls (Sean Kuraly) has just had a shift and I need a faceoff guy, maybe (Jenner) gets stuck out there. There are these moments that happen and I go, 'I gotta use him. I gotta use him. I gotta use him.' You're trying to win hockey games." Early-season slumps from Jack Roslovic and Cole Sillinger have exacerbated the issue, but Roslovic appears to be waking up while skating on a line with Patrik Laine, and his emergence could take some pressure off Jenner. The extra responsibility hasn't hurt Jenner's fantasy production, though -- since the beginning of November, he's racked up nine goals and 17 points in 17 games.