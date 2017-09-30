Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Increasingly likely to miss Opening Night
Jenner (back) is in serious jeopardy of missing the start of the new season, as he hasn't been skating with the team, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic Cleveland reports.
The Blue Jackets suit up for the home opener next Friday against the Islanders. With Jenner in flux and Josh Anderson at odds with the franchise concerning the terms of a possible contract extension, it's looking like the coach John Tortorella will need to get creative with his depth at wing to start the new campaign.
