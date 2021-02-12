Jenner scored a power-play goal on three shots Thursday in a 6-5 win over Chicago. He also won six of 10 faceoffs.

Jenner went untouched to the front of the Chicago net to knock in a Cam Atkinson rebound, pulling the Blue Jackets to within 4-3 just under seven minutes into the third period. It was the fourth goal of the season for the Columbus captain, but his first point in five February contests.