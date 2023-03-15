Jenner scored twice on six shots, blocked three shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Sharks.

Jenner converted on a pair of passes from Johnny Gaudreau in the second period. This was Jenner's fifth multi-point effort in his last 14 games. The 29-year-old center is up to 22 tallies, 39 points, 183 shots on net, 105 hits, 63 blocked shots, 34 PIM and a minus-17 rating through 55 outings.