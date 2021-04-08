Jenner (finger) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.

Jenner is expected to miss around six weeks with a fractured finger, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. The 27-year-old forward will miss the rest of the regular season at a minimum, and the Blue Jackets would likely need to advance past the first round of the playoffs in order for Jenner to have a chance to return in 2020-21. He picked up eight goals and 17 points through 41 games before fracturing his finger.