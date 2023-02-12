Jenner scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

He had a game-high nine shots and also laid five hits in 23:49. Jenner was all over the ice Saturday. He's currently tied with Jack Roslovic for third in team scoring with 28 points (42 games). But he now leads the Jackets in goals with 15. That's a sad statement on the offensive abilities of the squad from Ohio, but they are in the hunt for Connor Bedard.