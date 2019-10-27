Jenner scored two goals in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Flyers.

He beat Brian Elliott late in the first and second periods, and the Jackets' third line of Jenner, Josh Anderson and Sonny Milano accounted for three goals and six points in total on the night. Jenner has a very slow start to the season but now has three goals and four points in his last four games.

