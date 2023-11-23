Jenner scored two goals, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 7-3 win over Chicago.

Both goals came in the first period as Columbus jumped out to a 3-0 lead. Jenner is enjoying a strong start to the season with 10 goals and 13 points in 20 games, and there appears to be an organizational focus on keeping him healthy -- the 30-year-old is averaging less than 20:00 in ice time for the first time since 2020-21, and his 25 hits so far is well off the pace he set in that category last season, when he laid 129 hits in only 68 contests.