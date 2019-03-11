Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Misses morning skate with illness
Jenner missed Monday's morning skate due to an illness, Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports.
This development puts Jenner's availability for Monday's game against the Islanders into question. With Columbus on the playoff bubble, Jenner will surely do everything he can to suit up.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Breaks scoreless drought•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Bags pair of helpers in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Will suit up Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Won't travel with team•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Another big night•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Multi-point effort in return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...