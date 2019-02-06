Jenner notched two even-strength assists in Tuesday's 6-3 win against the Avalanche.

After missing the past three games due to an ankle injury, the 25-year-old collected his sixth multi-point game of the campaign. Jenner looked to shake the injury off well, as evidenced by his 15:50 of ice time in the game. Jenner continues to be an average fantasy asset, growing his point total to 23 in 49 games.