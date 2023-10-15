Jenner scored a natural hat trick Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Rangers.

His first goal tied the game 1-1 at the mid-point of the first. Jenner then up the Jackets up 2-1 on the power play when he redirected a shot last in the same frame. He made it 3-1 at 12:30 of the second when he deflected a point shot out of the air. Jenner is just the eighth Blue Jacket to ever record a natural hat trick. Most recently, Emil Bemstrom did it on May 3, 2021.