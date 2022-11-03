Jenner (illness) is not at practice Thursday.
The Blue Jackets are in Finland to play a pair of games against the Avalanche on Friday and Saturday but Jenner has to be considered questionable to play at this time. He has a goal and four points in 10 games this season and was demoted to the second line after starting the season between Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine on the top unit.
