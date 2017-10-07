Jenner (back) is listed as an injured scratch for Saturday's road contest against the Blue Jackets, NHL.com reports.

This is unfortunate news for the Blue Jackets, as the sizable scoring winger also missed Opening Night against the Islanders. Of course, he'll need to be activated from injured reserve before fantasy owners can count on the heavy hitter who's laid into opponents 429 times with 151 blocked shots over the past two seasons.