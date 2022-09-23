Jenner (back) is not participating in team scrimmages according to Aaron Portzline of the Athletic.
The Blue Jackets are being cautious with Jenner who played only 59 games due to back woes last season. Jenner could start the season on a line with Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine and if he does, his fantasy value will jump up significantly.
