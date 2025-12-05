Jenner (upper body) will not accompany the team on their upcoming three-game road trip, Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site reports Friday.

The Blue Jackets return home Dec. 11 versus Ottawa, and the hope is that Jenner can return at that time. Jenner has already missed 11 games, ahead of Saturday's tilt in Florida. Jenner has three goals, seven assists and 30 hits across 16 appearances in 2025-26.