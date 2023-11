Jenner scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Dallas.

Jenner opened the scoring 1:08 into the first period, burying a Johnny Gaudreau feed to beat Jake Oettinger off a rush. The 30-year-old Jenner now has three goals and four points in his last four contests following a four-game scoreless streak. Overall, he's up to seven goals with two assists through 13 games this season.