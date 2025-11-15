Jenner (upper body) was put on injured reserve Saturday.

Jenner's placement on IR is retroactive to Tuesday, which is when he was last in the lineup, but head coach Dean Evason cautioned Thursday that Jenner isn't out "short term," so it wouldn't be surprising if Jenner spends more than the minimum amount of time on IR. The 32-year-old forward has three goals, 10 points, 13 PIM, 30 hits and 13 blocks in 16 appearances this season. Luca Del Bel Belluz is seeing time on the top line due to Jenner's absence.