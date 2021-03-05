Jenner scored a goal on two shots, supplied an assist and added four hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Stars.
Jenner opened the scoring late in the second period. He nearly had a second goal, but instead settled for an assist when it deflected in off of Eric Robinson. Jenner continues to be a pleasant surprise in the middle six with eight goals and seven helpers through 25 contests. He's added 52 shots on net, 46 hits and a minus-2 rating.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Bulges twine in defeat•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Puts together two-point night•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Key goal in comeback win•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Provides lone goal in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Gets free for opening goal•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Finds net in defeat•