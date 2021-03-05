Jenner scored a goal on two shots, supplied an assist and added four hits in Thursday's 3-2 win over the Stars.

Jenner opened the scoring late in the second period. He nearly had a second goal, but instead settled for an assist when it deflected in off of Eric Robinson. Jenner continues to be a pleasant surprise in the middle six with eight goals and seven helpers through 25 contests. He's added 52 shots on net, 46 hits and a minus-2 rating.