Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Out at least one week with infection
Jenner will miss 1-to-3 weeks with an infected ankle laceration.
Jenner reportedly cut his ankle in a Jan. 12 contest against the Capitals, with the medical staff determining that the ankle became infected after Tuesday's practice. He wasn't on injured reserve at the time of this writing, but fantasy owners should search for alternatives to Jenner for at least the next three games.
