Jenner cleared the NHL's protocols and returned to practice Wednesday, Brian Hedger of The Columbus Dispatch reports.
Jenner has recorded one goal and three assists through his eight December appearances. The 28-year-old will reprise his role on the first line in the next Blue Jackets contest.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Lands in COVID-19 protocols•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Dishes pair of assists•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Turns defense into offense•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Two-point night in Buffalo•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Scores twice Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Lights lamp Monday•