Jenner is expected to miss six weeks after suffering a fractured jaw Friday against St. Louis. He was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
This is a big blow to the Blue Jackets as Jenner has been their top forward this season. The 30-year-old has 13 goals, five assists, 81 shots on goal, 44 hits and 39 blocked shots in 29 games this season.
