Jenner (personal) will not play Sunday against the Hurricanes.
Jenner has been absent for the last five games and the team hasn't provided much of an update on when he's expected to return. The veteran forward scored six points over his last eight games prior to his absence. His next chance to play will be Tuesday against Tampa Bay.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Won't play Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Out Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Won't play Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Goal, assist on power play•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Grabs helper in loss•