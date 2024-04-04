Jenner (personal) won't play Thursday versus the Islanders.
Jenner will miss his third consecutive contest. When he returns, Jenner will likely serve in a top-six capacity. Due to his continued absence, Dmitri Voronkov is projected to play on the first line alongside Johnny Gaudreau and Alexander Nylander on Thursday.
