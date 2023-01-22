Jenner scored a goal on five shots and added three hits, a plus-2 rating and eight faceoff wins on 11 draws in Saturday's win over the Sharks.

It was Jenner's first point in five games since returning from surgery to repair a fractured thumb. His work at the faceoff dot in particular is a strong sign he's feeling 100 percent, and he showed some chemistry in the second half of the game on a line with Gustav Nyquist and rookie Kent Johnson, each of whom picked up an assist on Jenner's goal. It's a step down from centering Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine at even strength, but Jenner's spot on the top power-play unit should give him a decent floor for fantasy value.