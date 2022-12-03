Jenner recorded an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-1 win over the Jets.
Jenner set up the second of Patrik Laine's two goals in the game. With Laine back from an ankle injury, Jenner's production on the Blue Jackets' top line should be set to increase. Jenner is at nine goals, seven assists, 74 shots, 35 hits, 30 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating through 22 contests, but his important minutes in all situations should keep his offense fairly steady.
