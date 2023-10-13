Jenner registered an assist against the Flyers on Thursday.
Jenner racked up 40-plus points in each of his previous two campaigns, with no indication that he can't reach that threshold again this time around. In each of those two seasons, the 30-year-old winger also reached the 20-goal mark. If he can produce at those levels again this season, Jenner will find himself providing top-end fantasy value.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Starts camp on time•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Done for the season•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Late scratch Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Ties game in third•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Two points including OT winner•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Ties game late•