Jenner recorded a minus-1 rating and four hits in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Jenner's pointless streak extended to eight games, so the 26-year-old has made an effort to throw his body around to make an impact. His fantasy value remains quite low with just 17 points through 50 games, but he provides a solid floor in leagues that count hits (78) and PIM (32) as positives.