Jenner notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

Jenner set up the second of Kirill Marchenko's tallies in the contest. After scoring in the three previous contests, Jenner is on a four-game point streak. He's added 15 shots on net and eight hits in that span. The 29-year-old forward is up to 26 points (seven on the power play), 116 shots on net, 67 hits, 43 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating through 38 outings this season.