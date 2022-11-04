Jenner (illness) will play Friday against the Avalanche, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.
There was some concern that Jenner would be a no-go as he missed practice Thursday due to an illness, but he is centering Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine on the top line. Jenner has a goal and four points in 10 games this season.
