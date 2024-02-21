Jenner posted an assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.

Jenner extended his point streak to four games with his first assist since he returned from a broken jaw in mid-January. The 30-year-old forward set up an Adam Boqvist tally in the second period. Jenner has 23 points, 113 shots on net, 84 hits, 48 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 39 appearances. He's been a fixture on the top line lately, centering Johnny Gaudreau and Jack Roslovic.