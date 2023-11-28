Jenner ended up with two assists in Monday's 5-2 win against the Bruins.
Jenner also provided the physicality, dishing out six hits in his 19:37 of ice time, while winning nine of his 20 faceoff opportunities. One of his helpers came on the power play, and he has two power-play points in the past four outings, while picking up at least one point in five of his past six games. He'll look to keep up the good work Wednesday against the visiting Canadiens.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Lights lamp twice in win•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Tallies in loss•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Notches seventh goal•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Heating up•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Two points against Bolts•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Natty hatty helps carry win•