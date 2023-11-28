Jenner ended up with two assists in Monday's 5-2 win against the Bruins.

Jenner also provided the physicality, dishing out six hits in his 19:37 of ice time, while winning nine of his 20 faceoff opportunities. One of his helpers came on the power play, and he has two power-play points in the past four outings, while picking up at least one point in five of his past six games. He'll look to keep up the good work Wednesday against the visiting Canadiens.