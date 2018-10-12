Jenner scored his first goal of the season in Thursday's win over the Panthers.

It was a big one too, tying the score at 4-4 early in the third period and setting the stage for Cam Atkinson's game-winner. Jenner is seeing his usual 16-plus minutes a game overall, but the 25-year-old has regained a prominent spot on the Jackets' power play, averaging 2:10 in ice time through the first four contests of the season. That hasn't translated into production yet, but if he can hang onto that role, Jenner could return to the 40-point plateau he last reached in 2015-16.