Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Pots first goal of season
Jenner scored his first goal of the season in Thursday's win over the Panthers.
It was a big one too, tying the score at 4-4 early in the third period and setting the stage for Cam Atkinson's game-winner. Jenner is seeing his usual 16-plus minutes a game overall, but the 25-year-old has regained a prominent spot on the Jackets' power play, averaging 2:10 in ice time through the first four contests of the season. That hasn't translated into production yet, but if he can hang onto that role, Jenner could return to the 40-point plateau he last reached in 2015-16.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Secures long-term deal•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Tendered qualifying offer by Jackets•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Registers point as season comes to close•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Scores first goal of series Thursday•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Racks up three points Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Two-point performance Monday•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...