The Blue Jackets might have lost to the Senators on Tuesday night but it was not from a lack of effort from Jenner. He had an impactful game, not only scoring midway through the second period to try and spark his team but he led all skaters with a whopping nine shots. The 30-year old center added two PIM and a minus-1 rating in 26:42 TOI. Jenner is riding a modest two-game point streak including 12 hits to lead all of his teammates. The Blue Jackets are not back on the ice until Saturday when they visit the Sharks.