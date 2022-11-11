Jenner scored two goals, including the game-winner, in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

The Blue Jackets' captain led the charge to help his club end a five-game losing streak, beating Carter Hart on a three-on-one early in the second period to give Columbus a 3-0 lead before collecting an empty-netter late in the third to cap the scoring. Jenner has three goals and four points over a modest three-game point streak, boosting his production on the season to four goals and eight points through 13 contests.