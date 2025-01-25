Jenner (shoulder) skated before practice Saturday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

This is big news as Jenner remained on the ice in a regular jersey during practice. It is the first time Jenner has been on the ice with his teammates since suffering his injury at practice just before the start of the regular season. Jenner's return should occur when the NHL returns to action Feb. 22 after a two-week break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Jenner had 22 goals, 13 assists and 119 hits over 58 regular-season games in 2023-24.