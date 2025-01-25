Jenner (shoulder) skated before practice Saturday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
This is big news as Jenner remained on the ice in a regular jersey during practice. It is the first time Jenner has been on the ice with his teammates since suffering his injury at practice just before the start of the regular season. Jenner's return should occur when the NHL returns to action Feb. 22 after a two-week break for the 4 Nations Face-Off. Jenner had 22 goals, 13 assists and 119 hits over 58 regular-season games in 2023-24.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Poised to return following break•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Returns to ice•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Undergoes shoulder surgery•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Surfaces on IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Dealing with upper-body injury•
-
Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Won't play in season finale•