Jenner (fractured jaw) is at practice Saturday, according to Jeff Svoboda of the Blue Jackets' official site.

Jenner was wearing a full face mask and was in a non-contact jersey. While he is still a couple of weeks away from playing, it was a good first step in his return to action. Jenner has missed the last 11 games and has 13 goals -- tied with Kirill Marchenko for the team lead -- and 18 points in 29 games.