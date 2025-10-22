Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Produces pair of points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jenner scored a power-play goal on two shots, added an assist and logged three hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Stars.
Both of Jenner's points came in the first period, and his goal stood as the game-winner. He's up to six points in six games this season, and he's earned two of those points with the man advantage. The 32-year-old has added 10 shots on net, 13 hits, four blocked shots, six PIM and a minus-1 rating over six appearances. If Jenner can stay consistent on offense, he adds enough all-around production to be worth consideration in many fantasy formats.
