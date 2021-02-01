Jenner tallied a goal on three shots Sunday in a 3-1 loss to Chicago. He also had four hits and three blocks while winning four of five faceoffs.

Jenner knotted the game late in the first period, leading a rush into the offensive zone, dishing to Liam Foudy and crashing the net to knock home Foudy's rebound. It was Jenner's third goal of the season but ended a five-game dry spell. The Columbus captain has six points in 10 outings, putting him on an early pace to top the 24 points he amassed a year ago.